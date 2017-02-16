From Apple to Android, smartphones are ubiquitous. 

Reuters photographer Stefan Wermuth spent time documenting Londoners' public yet intimate relationships with their phones.

Nokia-branded mobile phones are about to make a comeback via a new venture that will reunite the brand with veteran Nokia executives who aim to move into smartphones capitalizing on an existing operation that sells low-cost basic phones.

London, United Kingdom. Photo by Reuters/Stefan Wermuth

London, United Kingdom. Photo by Reuters/Stefan Wermuth

HMD Global, a new Finnish company set up to revive the Nokia phone brand, on Thursday took over the basic phone business which Nokia Corp sold to Microsoft in 2014. It opens for business this month.

However it also has hurdles to overcome if it is to break into a crowded smartphone market dominated by models from scores of different players using Google's Android platform.

London, United Kingdom. Photos by Reuters/Stefan Wermuth

Stefan Wermuth

Reuters | The Wider Image

Based: London, United Kingdom
Born: Sumiswald, Switzerland
Status: Photographer
Camera: Canon 1DX, 5D Mark II

Comments
Comments

Read more

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

 
By Reuters/Stefan Wermuth   