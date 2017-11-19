Only about 18 percent of North Korea’s total landmass, or approximately 2.2 million hectares, is arable. The country's sparse agricultural resources create huge pressure on its farmers to feed a population of more than 25 million people.

Under its Public Distribution System, farmers in agricultural regions are required to hand over a portion of their production to the government, which then reallocates the surplus to urban regions that cannot grow their own food.

There were reports of severe food shortages in North Korea in the early 1990s. It was not until 1998 that it started to slowly recover; yet most citizens are purportedly still suffering from a serious lack of key proteins and fats in their diets, according to a U.N. report.

Read more