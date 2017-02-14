If you're in the mood for love, you won't have far to look.

1. Cheap hotels

Nothing says romance like a free toothbrush and a pink bar of soap. Lovers can reliably find their own private heavens here for a lean $2.50 (per hour). So you never have to worry about waking up your parents.

2. The traffic

Hear us out. The gridlock, frustration and danger of trying to push a personal vehicle through a wall of 250,000 motorized Vietnamese people will teach you a thing or two about patience. And patience is the most essential virtue for anyone considering a romantic relationship, buster.