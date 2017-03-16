Kong has come and gone, now what?

Vietnam is doing everything it can to remind the world that it gave the successful Hollywood movie the ‘perfect’ set.

“Kong: Skull Island,” the latest reboot of the giant mythical ape, is possibly the strongest boost Vietnam’s tourism industry has ever received.

The movie is the first major Hollywood film set in Vietnam, bringing to the big screen some of the country’s most remote and beautiful parts – from colossal caves in the central province of Quang Binh to a mesmerizing lagoon in the northern province of Ninh Binh and the world-renowned Ha Long Bay.

Its cast and crew have expressed their love for the “gorgeous” and “surreal” country, which has just appointed director Jordan Vogt-Roberts as an official tourism ambassador until 2020.

Now it’s Vietnam’s turn to make sure the Kong effect does not fall flat.