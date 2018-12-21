In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

Football frenzy

Saigon had a sleepless night as Vietnam's national football team brought home the AFF championship on Saturday, December 15, after 10 years.

"2018, a wonderful year for Vietnamese football," the caption reads. Photo taken by andy.ip

Silent moment

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam hugs the goalpost and cries at the end of the AFF final match between Vietnam and Malaysia. The photo was captured by Lam Thoa at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi and posted by vne_international on Instagram. 

 

Hanoi Christmas

Tourists gather in front of St. Joseph Cathedral, known as the Big Church, which is all lit up for the Christmas season. Photo taken by vietbulll in Hanoi.

Fishing nets

A fisherman works among fishing nets in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. This complex has been used for more than 20 years and is the main way to earn the living for the family, the caption reads. Photo taken by Instagram vietsui

Morning news

Men read newspaper in the early morning in Hanoi. Photo taken by Instagrammer nguyen.hoang.minh.

 

The train is coming

Photo taken at the Hanoi railway by Instagrammer dong0ctan.

On the trail

Foreign tourists drive motorbikes on a foggy day in Vietnam's northern highlands. Photo taken by Instagramm account jack.wandering.

From the window

A woman is captured from a train window in the northern province of Ninh Binh. Photo taken by Instagrammer zeckno.

Fishing pots

Thu Sy Village in Hung Yen Province is famous for making fish pots, a traditional fishing tool used mainly in Vietnam’s northern delta. Photo taken by Instagram account huy.lenguyen

'Design game'

Workers dry wicker baskets outside a factory near Vinh in north central Vietnam. These baskets will be exported to containers to the U.S. and Europe. Photo taken by Instagrammer olivier.apicella.

 