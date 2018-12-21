In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
Saigon had a sleepless night as Vietnam's national football team brought home the AFF championship on Saturday, December 15, after 10 years.
"2018, a wonderful year for Vietnamese football," the caption reads. Photo taken by andy.ip
Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam hugs the goalpost and cries at the end of the AFF final match between Vietnam and Malaysia. The photo was captured by Lam Thoa at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi and posted by vne_international on Instagram.
Tourists gather in front of St. Joseph Cathedral, known as the Big Church, which is all lit up for the Christmas season. Photo taken by vietbulll in Hanoi.
A fisherman works among fishing nets in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. This complex has been used for more than 20 years and is the main way to earn the living for the family, the caption reads. Photo taken by Instagram vietsui
Men read newspaper in the early morning in Hanoi. Photo taken by Instagrammer nguyen.hoang.minh.
Photo taken at the Hanoi railway by Instagrammer dong0ctan.
Foreign tourists drive motorbikes on a foggy day in Vietnam's northern highlands. Photo taken by Instagramm account jack.wandering.
A woman is captured from a train window in the northern province of Ninh Binh. Photo taken by Instagrammer zeckno.
Thu Sy Village in Hung Yen Province is famous for making fish pots, a traditional fishing tool used mainly in Vietnam’s northern delta. Photo taken by Instagram account huy.lenguyen
Workers dry wicker baskets outside a factory near Vinh in north central Vietnam. These baskets will be exported to containers to the U.S. and Europe. Photo taken by Instagrammer olivier.apicella.