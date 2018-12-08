In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
One bride and groom join the street parade in Hanoi Thursday night as Vietnam advanced to AFF Cup final with 4-2 semifinal aggregate over the Philippines. Photo taken by vietbulll
Photo taken by anhvi.et at Dong Xuan Market in Hanoi.
Instagrammer ga.fou took the photo in the world's famous Ha Long Bay in the north province of Quang Ninh.
A man does exercices as others play chess by a lake in Hanoi. Photo taken by Instagram longdzin
A woman sweeps her yard in the early morning in Hanoi, the caption reads. Photo taken by Instagrammer aschuftan.
Photo taken at an old apartment building in Ho Chi Minh City by Instagrammer jethuynh.
Photo taken in the beach town Nha Trang in the central province of Khanh Hoa by Instagramm account huynhnamphoto.
People have morning coffee in a shop in Hue in central Vietnam. The shop has been opened since 1969. Photo taken by Instagrammer hieutruong_photo.
Children jump into the river at Dong Thap Muoi, an inland wetland in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap. Photo taken by Instagram account amihaphoto
A farmer makes fish sauce in the central coastal province of Binh Thuan. Fish sauce is present is almost all meals in Vietnam. Photo taken by Instagrammer vietsui.