In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
A dining-table of popular Vietnamese street foods including summer rolls, crispy pancake banh xeo and its close sister banh khot. Photo taken in Saigon by jethuynh.
An early morning at Meo Vac Market in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang. The market meets every Sunday and many people would arrive at Meo Vac the day before. Photo taken by @ngocnguyen9316 and posted by linh.vuong.93 on Instagram.
A man makes coffee the very traditional way. He puts coffee in a cloth strainer, places it in a pot and pours in hot water. Photo taken in Saigon by Instagrammer duongthaitan.
"Food is the ingredient that binds us together," the caption reads. Photo taken on the street in central Vietnam by kurtis_shannon on Instagram.
Women rake clams at a beach in the suburb district of Can Gio in Ho Chi Minh City at sunsrise. Photo taken by jethuynh
Photo taken by thangsoi in Yen Minh District in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang.
Men play football on a cloudy day on a beach in the central province of Quang Nam by tuyen.nguyen.tk.
Instagrammer fly.icarus.fly captures a smiling woman who collects palm fronds in BenTre Province in southern Vietnam. Palm fronds are a common roof material in the region.
Artists of traditional opera 'cheo' in the northern province of Ninh Binh perform to celebrate the Vietnam Women's Day on October 20. Photo taken by Instagram account phongsmonologues.
A group of workers work on the wires about 400 feet above the ground outside a building in Hanoi center. Photo taken in Hanoi by vietsui.
