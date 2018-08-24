In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
A photo captured at a train station in Hue in central Vietnam by Instagram user melodiewithoutlem. "A plastic bag trying to be nice," the caption reads.
At Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi one early morning, Instagram account caracat captured this moment and captioned "Dance with me."
A photo of a woman inside a brick factory in rural Vietnam. Photo posted by Instagram account mrspecial0411 with the caption "The bricksmaker."
Instagram user arnaud.samie posted this picture of two men playing chess at a Saigon temple.
A photo captures the making of a lantern for the full-moon festival in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo taken by Instagram user thanh.nguyent
A photo taken at Hue's former Imperial City in central Vietnam by Instagram user thanhminht.
A drone shot of two people riding a jetski at Van Phong Bay in Khanh Hoa Province of the south central coast. Photo taken by ngodungphoto on Instagram
Photo taken by Instagram user jack.wandering capturing the glass reflection of Saigon's second tallest building Bitexco.
Instagram user vincentlevu posted this photo of a woman walking at a rice field in the northern highlands' Yen Bai Province. "When we walked in field of gold," the caption reads.
A photo by nasonphoto on Instagram shows life under the sea at Hon Mun marine park, Nha Trang, in central Vietnam.
Instagram user tranduysca captured sparks coming out during the welding process. Photo taken in Vietnam's Mekong Delta
A drone shot of night lights of a residential complex in Saigon. Photo taken by Instagram account phtrung0611.
