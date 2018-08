Rice paper

A 52-year-old woman makes rice paper crackers in a small village on the outskirts of Hoi An in central Vietnam. "There's a rhythm in her movement as she spreads the soupy dough over the fire, prepares the next scoop and lays out the cooked circular paper fresh off the pan. She does this same process 1,000 times a day and has been doing it for over 35 years," the caption reads. Photo taken by 360nomad on Instagram.

