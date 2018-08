Buddhist prayers

A Top Shot photo by Vietnamese photographer Tran Tuan Viet, selected by natgeoyourshot on Instagram. "Hundreds of Buddhist pray in the night of flower garlands and colored lanterns in Quan Am Bodhisattva Buddha Day, a respectful ritual to pray for peace and health of mankind in Dien Quang Pagoda in the northern province of Bac Ninh,” the caption reads.

