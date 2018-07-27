In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
A drone shot by Instagram user mrspecial0411 capturing the beautiful sunrise above a mountainous village in Khanh Hoa Province in central Vietnam.
A Hanoi woman hides between walls to avoid being washed away by flooding after Storm Son Tinh triggered torrential rains. Photo captured by pwin_pt on Instagram
A photo taken at Co To Island off northern Vietnam's Quang Ninh Province, posted on Instagram by thangnuyenphotos with the caption "Sunset on the beach."
A photo by Instagram user iamthaivuong captures an image of a man crossing a bridge in Hanoi's sunset.
The elegant, yet mysterious, beauty of Pongour waterfall on the outskirts of the Central Highlands' Da Lat. A photo by Instagram user aleksboiko_
On their way to a market in Hoi An after a night catch, fishermen is sorting out types of seafood. Photo taken by 360nomad on Instagram.
A peaceful shot of Ha Giang Province. Instagram user saardekeyser posted the photo and captioned, "You won't find a lusher green than in the mountains of northern Vietnam."
"Breathtaking views are best experienced with friends," Instagram user justingoodfun captioned this picture. Photo taken in Ha Giang Province in northern Vietnam.
Flocks of doves in Da Nang in a photo posted on Instagram by analogue_spirit.
Photo taken by kin.vu9 on Instagram captures a couple posing for a wedding photo shoot in Lap An Lagoon near Hue in central Vietnam.
A drone shot of a herd boy and his buffaloes in Long An Province in southern Vietnam. Photo taken by phtrung0611 on Instagram
