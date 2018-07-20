In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
Fishers getting ready for a fishing trip while tropical storm Son Tinh is approaching. Photo taken in Ganh Da fishing port in Vung Tau in southern Vietnam by andy.ip on Instagram.
A man selling ice cream on Bai Sao Beach in Phu Quoc Island off Vietnam's southern coast. Photo taken by fly.icarus.fly on Instagram.
Children play football on a grass field in Hung Hoa District in the central province of Nghe An. Photo taken by le.thang77 on Instagram.
An aerial photo taken in Da Nang City by thanhminht on Instagram.
A woman and her son dry chilli peppers in front of their house in Nam Tan District in the central province of Nghe An. Photo taken by le.thang77t on Instagram.
Photo taken on a beach in Da Nang by thanhminht on Instagram.
Photo taken in the glamorous Hon Yen beach in the central province of Phu Yen by mrspecial0411 on Instagram.
Photo taken on a rainy day in the central city of Da Nang by thanhminht on Instagram.
Photo taken in the central province of Khanh Hoa by mrspecial0411_lost on Instagram.
Farmers at work on Hon Khoi salt field in Nha Trang in central Vietnam. Photo taken by phtrung0611 on Instagram.
