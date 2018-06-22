In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
"The lazy walk in the shipyard of Sa Huynh in the central province of Quang Ngai," the caption reads. Photo posted by picsofasia on Instagram.
A photo by @nhanlephotography, selected by mymekong on Instagram. Photo taken in Hon Nghe Island in the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang from above.
Photo taken in Saigon by lieulamphoto on Instagram.
Workers are busy at a construction site in Hanoi. Photo taken by hieutruong_photo on Instagram.
Photo taken in Ba Be National Park in the northern province of Bac Kan by ricoquintas on Instagram.
Photo taken at an island in central Vietnam by phtrung0611 on Instagram.
A corner of Hoi An ancient town in central Vietnam seen from above. Photo taken by hoangrapherx on Instagram.
An aerial photo capturing terraced rice fields in Mu Cang Chai in the northern highlands by kenznguyeen on Instagram. The fields are flooded during the monsoon season.
Photo taken on a beach in Da Nang by thanhminht on Instagram.
Farmers harvest sedge in the central province of Binh Dinh in a photo taken by phtrung0611 on Instagram. The grass-like plant is used to make mats in Vietnam.
