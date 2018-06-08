In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
One of the specialties in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. Photo by Ngo Thanh An posted by smilewithvietnam on Instagram.
Photo taken in Saigon by ducvu1310 on Instagram.
"Local people exercise at dawn on a beach in downtown Nha Trang in central Vietnam," the caption reads. Photo taken by nasonphoto on Instagram.
A photo by Tim Gerard Barker@timgerardbarker, selected by mymekong on Instagram. Photo taken in Cai Rang floating market in the Mekong Delta's Can Tho.
Photo taken in the central city of Da Nang by thanhminht on Instagram.
Photo taken by michaelwigle on Instagram shows the charming landscape of Dam Trau Beach in Con Dao off the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
Photo taken on Truong Tien Bridge in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue by yellowcarrotcreations on Instagram.
A lady with an armful of fish. Photo taken at a popular fish market in Hoi An by barrycheeseman on Instagram.
Pineapple sellers are busy at Long Bien wholesale market in Hanoi. Photo taken at 1 a.m. by fangfangg135 on Instagram.
A drone photo taken in Mong Bridge in Saigon by quanngo01 on Instagram.
A drone image of workers in a rice field in Tam Nong in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap. Photo taken by timgerardbarker on Instagram.
