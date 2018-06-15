In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.
A sky shot of Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta. Instagram user timgerardbarker said that he so enjoyed the time here he wished to come back in September/October "during the breeding season when the park is teaming with bird life."
Photo taken in Hoi An in central Vietnam by askmott on Instagram.
The beauty of Vietnam's Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park. Photo taken by alannalevy via Instagram.
Instagram user phtrung0611 captured a night catch in Hoi An.
With no help from safety rope, circus performers are practicing their balancing act. A backstage photo taken in Hanoi by Instagram user pwin_pt.
An Instagram photo by hieutruong_photo captured a Saigon construction worker resting during his shift.
Wall painters are painitng historic houses in Hoi An. An Instagram photo by zoubin.
"To go play," replies one of the three little monks in Hue as they climb up the stairs to toll the pagoda bell. Photo taken by 360nomad on Instagram.
A woman carries heavy batches of sugar canes in a market in Hanoi. Photo posted on Instagram by twunn_.
A man walks on Hanoi's iconic bridge Long Bien. Photo taken by pierrecharil posted on Instagram.
Instagram user danny_imageworld captures an unusual photo of red fishing nets in Phan Rang in central Vietnam.
"I don't really see fishing net red in color often but so fortunate this trip at the jetty, Vietnam," the photo caption reads.