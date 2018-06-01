In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Apprentice

A Top Shot photo by Duc Bui Viet @duc_rong, selected by natgeoyourshot on Instagram. "At a broken television repair shop, the grandson watches his grandfather step by step," the caption reads. "It seems like he loves this job."

"This is a photo I like very much because it reminds me of the time when life is still difficult, and technology has not developed as it is now," Viet added.

