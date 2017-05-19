IN PICTURES: THE BEST OF VIETNAM THIS WEEK

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.

View of Ninh Binh

Boat rowers wait for tourists at Van Long Nature Reserve in Ninh Binh. Photo by phamhaduylinh on Instagram.

Rowing

People taking sand from Tam Giang lagoon under the harsh sun of central Vietnam. Photo by picsofasia on Instagram.

Mining

Inside the Thong Nhat coal mine, Quang Ninh. Photo by pwin_pt on Instagram.

In the field

Women working in the field, Hoi An. Photo by skinnysiddhartha on Instagram.

Shadow

An old woman walking in a neighborhood in Lam Dong Province. Photo by quocanhptw on Instagram.

Vendor from above

A flower vendor on the street of Hanoi. Photo by lheerink on Instagram.

A fleeting moment

An old photo of Hoi An Old Town, back in 2011. Photo by kulbowski on Instagram.

A coffee vendor

"Balancing with the obvious ease of someone who has grown up on the water, a coffee vendor at Cai Rang floating market in the Mekong, stands up in her small boat, smiling as she receives payment for the Vietnamese ice coffee we've just ordered," the caption reads. Photo by somewheresaigon on Instagram.

Bicycling in Hoi An

A woman rides a bicycle through the ancient streets of Hoi An, Vietnam. Photo by quinnryanmattingly on Instagram.

Sunrise in Hoi An Old Town

Fishing in the early hours of the morning in Hoi An. Photo by vietnamphototours on Instagram.

 