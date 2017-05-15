Signage of a gym in an alley on Cach Mang Thang Tam street, District 3. “Join us and leave the scraggy past behind.”

Sitting sweaty on a bench, Phan Thi Thuy, 20, listens as her trainer shows how to do core exercise. “Two months ago I dropped out of a quite fancy gym in District 1,” Thuy said. “I paid VND350,000 a month but lost zero weight. Then I found this gym, which is half the price and it actually helped me shake off 2 kilos in just a month.” The university student prefers this low-cost gym for its friendly atmosphere. "It feels like a family," she said.

People watch instruction videos.

The "Toan Thang family" is made up of 200 members - students, drivers, office workers - all looking for a place to stay fit without having to spend a fortune. As Vietnamese waistlines are growing, all the while air pollution is choking up the cities, indoor workouts have gradually become the necessity of a healthy urban life.