Five major roads that are driving the future of Hanoi

The route running from Le Duc Tho Street to the Xuan Phuong Urban Area was built under the Build-Transfer (BT) model and opened on April 28.

The road is 3.51km (2.18 miles) long and has total investment of VND1,5 trillion ($66 million), of which land clearance costs accounted for VND193 billion ($8.5 million).

The road is 50 meters wide with eight lanes designed for speeds of 60kph. Four lanes are reserved for cars while the others are for motorcycles.