Five major roads that are driving the future of Hanoi

The route running from Le Duc Tho Street to the Xuan Phuong Urban Area was built under the Build-Transfer (BT) model and opened on April 28.
The road is 3.51km (2.18 miles) long and has total investment of VND1,5 trillion ($66 million), of which land clearance costs accounted for VND193 billion ($8.5 million).
The road is 50 meters wide with eight lanes designed for speeds of 60kph. Four lanes are reserved for cars while the others are for motorcycles.
The 1.5-kilometer road connecting Nguyen Van Cu Street and the Red River in Long Bien District opened in January 2017 after three years of construction.
Work cost VND985 billion ($43.3 million), more than half of which was spent on compensating and relocating residents, making it one of the most expensive roads in Hanoi and earning it the nickname “the gold-gilded road".
Despite the huge expense, the road has been celebrated as an urban development success after it was completed one year ahead of schedule. It also connects major bridges and is expected to reduce congestion on big roads.
The road is 40 meters wide with three lanes of traffic on each side separated by a two-meter divider.
Ring Road No. 3 linking Phap Van and Thang Long Bridge was opened to traffic in 2012 easing pressure on the east-west route. Its expansion started in October 2016 with a total length of 5.5km. Its cross section was expanded from 56 to 93m, and now features six lanes of traffic on each side.
The expansion had total investment of VND3.1 trillion ($136 million), of which VND820 billion was spent on construction and equipment while land clearance cost VND1.8 trillion. Project management, consulting and other expenses cost VND100 billion.
To further expand the route, Hanoi authorities are discussing with locals and experts the possibility of cutting down or relocating 1,300 African mahogany trees which were planted during the French colonial era.
So far, 90 percent of the land clearance process has been completed. The project is expected to be finished later this year.
Construction on the Nga Tu So – Nga Tu Vong section of Ring Road No. 2, one of Hanoi’s main arteries, began on October 2013 to ease traffic congestion in the city’s southern districts.
Built at an estimated cost of VND2.5 trillion ($119 million), the road will cover 2km with a width of 53-57m. The project is divided into three segments with three lanes on each side. About two-thirds of the project has been completed so far.
Construction on the road connecting Nguyen Xien Street and the Xa La Urban Area started in 2014 with a total investment of VND1.47 trillion, and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
The project includes two main routes consisting of more than 3.7km of road and one intersection.
The road is 50m wide and features two main lanes, two gangways and two lines of divider.
The project is expected to help shorten the travel time between the districts of Thanh Xuan and Hoang Mai to the Xa La Urban Area (Ha Dong District) to a 10 minute ride.
Ba Do