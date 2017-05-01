Fireworks festival explodes into life in Da Nang

The central resort city kicked off its two-month international fireworks festival on Sunday night, luring tens of thousands of pyro-lovers.

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival opened by the Han River with shows by Vietnamese and Austrian teams.

The Vietnamese team impressed the crowds with its incediary display.

A firework display by the Austrian team.

A stand with 22,000 seats was set up last week by the Han River for visitors to sit back in and enjoy the spectacle.

You can also enjoy the shows from nearby buildings, bridges and the banks of the river.

Fireworks seen from a building on Tran Hung Dao Street. Each performance lasts 15 minutes with music shows in between.

The city is allowing cruise ships to carry passengers down the Han River during the shows, as long as the ships keep a safe distance from the fireworks.

Each team's performance is accompanied by music. The next shows are scheduled for May 20, May 27 and June 6 and will feature teams from Sweden and Japan, China and UK, and Austria and Italy, before the final round and closing ceremony on June 24.