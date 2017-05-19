Capital connection: The 7 bridges of Hanoi

Nhat Tan Bridge

Nhat Tan Bridge, also known as the Vietnam - Japan Friendship Bridge, was inaugurated in January 2015.

It is the first cable-stayed bridge in Hanoi with a total length of 8.9km (5.5 miles) with five spans, representing the capital city's five ancient gates, crossing the Red River.

The project had total investment of VND13,600 billion ($598 million), split between the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Vietnamese government.

The bridge was opened for public together with Nhat Tan - Noi Bai Highway which helps shorten travel time between Noi Bai International Airport and Hanoi's center.