Blue is the coolest color:

Where to find Vietnam’s most gorgeous water

Blue the color has been scientifically proven as being able to calm your mind. Maybe that’s why a day by the beach is always so relaxing.

This week, just in time for summer, Time magazine released a list of 13 places around the world where travelers will be amazed by the bluest water.

Devil’s Bay off the British Virgin Islands and the Maldives, to almost nobody’s surprise, make the cut alongside Egremnoi in Greece and the Crater Lake in Oregon.

But Time has also included a hidden treasure in southern Vietnam: Con Son Island, which magically (and deservingly) beats many more popular beaches along the central coastline and the famous turquoise water of Ha Long Bay.