An entrepreneur zeroes in on Indianness in Saigon

More than 10 years ago, Subhash followed his brother to settle down in Saigon, bringing some Indian flavors along.

A qualified engineer, Subhash was initiated into his elder brother's pharmaceutical business in Vietnam. In 1996, they opened their first restaurant in Hanoi and followed it up a year later with a branch in Saigon. Despite several challenges and difficulties in starting a business at that time, they saw an opportunity to serve authentic Indian food in Vietnam, just as the country was opening up to the world and attracting a lot of interests as well as visitors internationally.

Classy, traditional

Most of the decorations were brought from India that pay tribute to Indian's traditions, like this Shiva's Linga.

The restaurant's interior seamlessly combines the modern with the traditional. Most of the artifacts on display, from the god statues to the light on the ceiling, were brought from India. Apart from an authentic Idian ambience, Tandoor is committed to offering diners the most authentic food experience, too with all the main spices, lentils and other key ingerdients imported from India. Instead of localizing the food, they keep it authentic, but "try to bring in the dishes we find most palatable to the locals... and we try to emphasize these dishes, which we, over the year realized it would be easy for them to start with,” Subhash said.

Indian BBQ and the lassi