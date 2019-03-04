A lensman paints Vietnam in an ethereal light

Photographer Nguyen Tan Tuan captures Vietnam’s natural landscapes and daily life from incredible angles.

Two’s company

During a trip to Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Tuan took this shot of a tree and a man sailing his boat on a misty Tuyen Lam Lake.

Casting far and wide

Fishermen cast fishing nets on Nhu Y River in the central province of Thua Thien Hue, home to popular tourist destination Hue.

Dawn catch

A group of fishermen pull fishing nets at dawn in the southern beach town of Vung Tau, about 110 km east of HCMC.

Salt of the earth

Farmers harvest salt in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu. In coastal central provinces and the southern region, salt is traditionally produced by collecting seawater and allowing the water to evaporate. Shallow fields are flooded with seawater and left to dry for 10 to 15 days. As the seawater evaporates, it crystallizes into salt.

Aquaculture colors

A drone shot captures a lobster farm off the Hon Yen coast in the central province of Phu Yen. Phu Yen found a regular spot on Vietnam’s tourism map after Vietnamese movie "Yellow flowers on Green Grass," directed by Victor Vu, was shot there.

Long shadows

Shadows cast by salt workers at Hon Khoi, the largest salt field in central Vietnam where natural salt is manually harvested from shallow fields along Doc Let Beach. Salt workers, mainly middle-aged women, have to work from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. often in the scorching sun, wearing conical hats, rubber gloves, boots and facemasks.

Hanging on

Intrepid workers clean the façade of a high-rise in Ho Chi Minh City.

Glowing underworld

The photo was taken in the newly-discovered Son Tra Cave in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

Ru Cha Mangrove Forest

Fishermen catch fish in the Ru Cha Mangrove Forest, on Tam Giang Lagoon, Thua Thien-Hue Province early one morning.

Fairyland daybreak

Dawn casts its magic over the misty landscape of Da Lat, which is much loved by its year-round cool climate, green pine forests and resplendent architectural gems dating back to the colonial era.