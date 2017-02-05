50 shades of rooster: Vietnamese artists celebrate new year

To celebrate the Year of the Rooster, Killien Huynh, an illustrator from Ho Chi Minh City, started a collaborative project bringing a group of 50 artists together to create artworks inspired by the only bird of the Vietnamese 12-animal zodiac.
Check out the wonderful collection on Behance. We've selected some of the best here for you.
Artist: Danny Dao
Artist: Linh Nguyen
Artist: Tran Minh Huy
Artist: Dinh Diep
Artist: Tuyet Duyet
Artist: W .illus
Artist: TRONGTRAN DESIGN88
Artist: Phan Anh
Artist: Trang Khoa
Artist: KAA Illustration
Artist: Tran Duong
Artist: Mr. Phan
Artist: Gia Khang
Artist: Vuon Illustration
Artist: Trung Nguyen
Artist: Nguyen Ngoc Vu
Artist: Alex Dang
Artist: X. Lan
Artist: Tran Thuy My
Artist: Si Tran
Nhung Nguyen