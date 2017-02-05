Artists: Alex Dang and Tomato Nguyen

50 shades of rooster: Vietnamese artists celebrate new year

A unique collaborative project inspired by the colorful bird, the symbol of the new lunar year.

To celebrate the Year of the Rooster, Killien Huynh, an illustrator from Ho Chi Minh City, started a collaborative project bringing a group of 50 artists together to create artworks inspired by the only bird of the Vietnamese 12-animal zodiac.

Check out the wonderful collection on Behance. We've selected some of the best here for you.

Artist: Danny Dao

Artist: Linh Nguyen

Artist: Tran Minh Huy

Artist: Dinh Diep

Artist: Tuyet Duyet

Artist: W .illus

Artist: TRONGTRAN DESIGN88

Artist: Phan Anh

Artist: Trang Khoa

Artist: KAA Illustration

Artist: Tran Duong

Artist: Mr. Phan

Artist: Gia Khang

Artist: Vuon Illustration

Artist: Trung Nguyen

Artist: Nguyen Ngoc Vu

Artist: Alex Dang

Artist: X. Lan

Artist: Tran Thuy My

Artist: Si Tran

 

Nhung Nguyen

