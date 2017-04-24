10 best budget resorts in Vietnam for your holiday
How to save money is high on the priority list for most tourists. Here are our picks of the best Vietnamese resorts that don't cost you your leg and arm. Vy An
Vela Phu Quoc Resort
Opened in 2016 near Ong Lang Beach, the resort with 48 rooms is some 20 kilometers (13 miles) from the airport. Wood is the main material, giving the place a pleasant tropical island climate. Check out the poolside lounge chairs, which come with curtains for privacy. $45-68 per night
Diadem Resort
This Phu Quoc resort on Tran Hung Dao Street is close to the tourist-heaven Duong Dong Town. The bungalows are spacious enough for your big family. Walk to the beach or stay in and enjoy a nice dinner. $27-50 per night
Phu Quoc Paris Beach Resort
This is one of the nicest places to watch the sunset. There's nothing here that feels or looks like Paris, but that shouldn't matter. The swimming pool, the garden and the beach are more than enough. $39-84 per night
Hong Bin Bungalow
A hillside three-star resort on Tran Hung Dao Street, also in Phu Quoc. The swimming pool is small, but you won't even notice it when you spend most of your day by the sea. Its rooftop bar is a great spot for sunset view. $36-65 per night
Memento Country Home
A resort in Khanh Hoa Province with a countryside setting. Around 35 kilometers (21 miles) from Cam Ranh Airport, it has old-school cottages with modern amenities. To complete your bucolic experience, go fishing, take a hammock nap and enjoy food served in bamboo baskets. $27-35 per night
Saint Mary Beach Resort
This three-star resort lies next to Tien Thanh Beach in Phan Thiet. A fusion of modern and traditional designs, surrounded by a tropical garden. You can choose between concrete modern rooms and wooden bungalows near the beach. $37-177.
Greenhill Muine Resort & Spa
Another three-star resort in Phan Thiet on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street. With 21 deluxe rooms and suite rooms, the resort is a few minutes away from Ham Tien Beach. It is praised for a relaxing and cozy atmosphere, the range of services is quite limited. Around $26 per night
Hoi An Hideaway
A green oasis within a green town. This resort on Nguyen Tri Phuong Street only has 11 rooms so make sure you book early. $37-65 per night
Mui Ne Paradise Beach Resort
All 36 rooms and bungalows in this resort have balconies. Some say rooms with the garden view are better, but you may have to see for yourself. $35-50 per night
Les Hameaux de l'orient Residence
This one is in Cu Chi District, one hour ride from Ho Chi Minh City downtown. It's perfect for a quick hideaway from the metropolis. The villas and the shady roads are good for selfies. $44-52 per night
