VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Project
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

PM secures ADB loan to plough millions for Vietnam's border provinces

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed off an ADB-financed project themed Support to Border Areas Development in three Indochinese countries ...

Bio-toilets flush away water shortages in mountainous Ha Giang province

Six bio-toilets have been installed at Ho Quang Phin Ethnic Elementary School in Dong Van district, where there is ...
 
go to top