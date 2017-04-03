VnExpress International
Tag profits
Most banks in Vietnam expect profits up, bad debts stable this year

Bad debt in Q2 and in the whole of this year would stay unchanged or dip slightly from Q1.

Samsung Elec set for Q1 profit jump, but some call an earnings peak

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd flagged a 10 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday - a sign of robust early ...
 
