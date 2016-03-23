The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
productivity
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's productivity lags behind Laos
The productivity gap between Vietnam and its neighbors is widening due to outdated technology and a low-skilled workforce.
World Bank urges Vietnam to overhaul agriculture sector
"Lead less and facilitate more" was the message directed at the government.
Retirement could be a long way off for aging Vietnamese workers
Lawmakers are set to debate a new proposal to lift the retirement age in Vietnam.
September 16, 2016 | 06:47 am GMT+7
Vietnam mulls pooling farmland to boost productivity: official
Combining small-scale farms could be the key to unlocking the sector's potential.
September 11, 2016 | 10:31 am GMT+7
Vietnam's aging workforce on the road to retirement
The country is scrambling to turn its aging population into an advantage.
September 07, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Too hot to work: Vietnam to lose $85bn in labor productivity by 2030
“Work in the sun adds to the heat exposure and creates higher hourly losses.”
July 27, 2016 | 06:30 am GMT+7
Farm productivity down despite increased line of credit
The government has been asking banks to offer more loans to the agricultural sector to boost productivity, but to no avail.
July 13, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's declining productivity growth may counter benefits from TPP: World Bank
Vietnam might miss out on the chance to become an upper-middle income country by 2035 due mainly to declining productivity growth, said the World Bank at a workshop on Tuesday.
May 18, 2016 | 03:35 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s economic growth to expand 6.9 pct in 2016-2017: UN report
Vietnam’s economic growth is expected to grow 6.8 percent - 6.9 percent in 2016 and 2017 mainly on the back of continued consumer demand, said the United Nations on Thursday in ...
April 28, 2016 | 05:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese productivity falls short of regional counterparts
Despite Vietnam's increasing productivity, it is still not enough for Vietnam to compete with larger Asian countries.
April 27, 2016 | 08:03 am GMT+7
Vietnamese productivity lags behind Asian neighbors
Vietnam’s annual average labor productivity has increased since 1992, but it has proven difficult for the country to catch up with other countries in Asia.
April 25, 2016 | 04:04 pm GMT+7
Vietnam is the 4th best country in converting wealth into well-being
But the socialist oriented market economy seems to be holding back the country in infrastructure and markets, according to Boston Consulting Group Vietnam.
March 23, 2016 | 05:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam falls short of socio-economic development targets for 2011-2015
Vietnam’s economic growth, budget deficit, productivity, employment and innovation failed to reach the targets set for the 2011-2015 tenure, according to Deputy Prime Minister ...
March 23, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter