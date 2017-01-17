VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag production
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Here are Southeast Asia's next big car manufacturing hubs

Foreign car firms can smell the burning of engine oil as the Vietnamese market heats up. 

Vietnamese PM orders rice revolution to raise quality of production

Falling rice exports have prompted the government to rethink its strategy.

Vietnam to form $300 mln fund to protect coffee, rice production

Concessional loans from the World Bank will help support these key export products. 
March 03, 2017 | 02:46 pm GMT+7

Business deals to boozy lunches: Vietnam outpaces beer-drinking peers

The country seems to have developed a seemingly unquenchable thirst for the amber nectar.
January 18, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
 
go to top