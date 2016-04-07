VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag procurator general
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam relieves vice president, chief judge and procurator general of duties

After new Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s swearing-in ceremony and speech on Thursday morning, State President Tran Dai Quang asked the National ...
 
go to top