Former Trump campaign aide pleads guilty in Russia probe
Rick Gates is being investigated by the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which is probing alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election.
China's illegal opioids enter US through Postal Service gaps: probe
'Labs' in China are mailing opioids to individuals and middlemen in the United States.
US slaps duties on Vietnamese steel originating from China
Although the product was processed in Vietnam, as much as 90 percent of the product's value originated from China.
December 06, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Flynn pleads guilty to lying on Russia, cooperates with US probe
Flynn became the first member of Trump's administration to plead guilty.
December 02, 2017 | 08:41 am GMT+7
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed, former ministers detained in corruption probe
'The homeland will not exist unless corruption is uprooted and the corrupt are held accountable.'
November 05, 2017 | 02:02 pm GMT+7
US launches formal trade investigation into China
'We will safeguard the copyrights, patents, trademarks, trade secrets and other intellectual property that is so vital to our security and to our prosperity.'
August 19, 2017 | 08:48 am GMT+7
White House admits Trump 'weighed in' on son's Russia statement
Trump had 'weighed in, offered suggestions, like any father would do.'
August 02, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7
Among Trump associates, concern and frustration over Donald Jr. crisis
The new incident erupted as Trump seemingly enjoyed a rare moment of calm on his recent trips to Warsaw and Hamburg.
July 12, 2017 | 08:07 am GMT+7
Trump son met Russian to get dirt on Clinton
The FBI and Congress are investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential vote.
July 11, 2017 | 08:49 am GMT+7
Samsung heir to be quizzed again over corruption scandal
The 48-year-old will be summoned again Monday morning.
February 12, 2017 | 03:19 pm GMT+7