Former Trump campaign aide pleads guilty in Russia probe

Rick Gates is being investigated by the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which is probing alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

China's illegal opioids enter US through Postal Service gaps: probe

'Labs' in China are mailing opioids to individuals and middlemen in the United States.

US slaps duties on Vietnamese steel originating from China

Although the product was processed in Vietnam, as much as 90 percent of the product's value originated from China.
December 06, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7

Flynn pleads guilty to lying on Russia, cooperates with US probe

Flynn became the first member of Trump's administration to plead guilty.
December 02, 2017 | 08:41 am GMT+7

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed, former ministers detained in corruption probe

'The homeland will not exist unless corruption is uprooted and the corrupt are held accountable.'
November 05, 2017 | 02:02 pm GMT+7

US launches formal trade investigation into China

'We will safeguard the copyrights, patents, trademarks, trade secrets and other intellectual property that is so vital to our security and to our prosperity.'
August 19, 2017 | 08:48 am GMT+7

White House admits Trump 'weighed in' on son's Russia statement

Trump had 'weighed in, offered suggestions, like any father would do.'
August 02, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7

Among Trump associates, concern and frustration over Donald Jr. crisis

The new incident erupted as Trump seemingly enjoyed a rare moment of calm on his recent trips to Warsaw and Hamburg.
July 12, 2017 | 08:07 am GMT+7

Trump son met Russian to get dirt on Clinton

The FBI and Congress are investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential vote.
July 11, 2017 | 08:49 am GMT+7

Samsung heir to be quizzed again over corruption scandal

The 48-year-old will be summoned again Monday morning.
February 12, 2017 | 03:19 pm GMT+7
 
