British author Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Literature Prize
'The themes Ishiguro is most associated with are already present here: memory, time, and self-delusion,' the Academy said.
Nobel Foundation increases cash award for prizes
The 2017 Nobel Prize will amount to $1.1 million per prize category.
Vietnamese takes home $2.1 million in first jackpot of 2017
Traditional lottery companies throughout Vietnam’s south, meanwhile, have officially raised their stakes.
January 01, 2017 | 08:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam lottery firms hike prizes amid tough competition
The increase in top prizes took effect on the first day of 2017.
January 01, 2017 | 04:55 pm GMT+7
Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for tiny molecular machines
"They have developed molecules with controllable movements, which can perform a task when energy is added," the jury said.
October 05, 2016 | 09:29 pm GMT+7
Japanese scientist wins 2016 Nobel medicine prize
His discoveries led to a new paradigm in our understanding of how the cell recycles its content.
October 03, 2016 | 05:19 pm GMT+7
Wrist-band device for alcohol monitoring wins U.S. prize
A San Francisco-based company has won a U.S. government-sponsored competition with an alcohol monitoring devices that can be worn on the wrist, the latest milestone in the ...
May 21, 2016 | 08:37 am GMT+7
Vietnamese photographers win big in international contest
Vietnamese photographers have won top prizes at the second International Salon of Photography Donegal 2016 in Ireland.
April 11, 2016 | 08:04 am GMT+7
Remote 'mud' house claims architecture award
Surrounded by pristine forests and terraced paddy fields, Nam Dam (Nậm Đăm) is a remote minority village in Ha Giang – Vietnam’s northernmost province – but its rural isolation ...
March 16, 2016 | 04:27 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese comic wins silver at international manga awards
The first installment in a Vietnamese comic book series has won a silver award at the 9th International Manga Awards in Japan.
March 15, 2016 | 08:01 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter