Tag
privatization
Vietnam looking to drive SOE stake sales forward in 2018
The assets the government plans to sell will include leading companies in energy, power and petroleum.
Buyers shun sale of stake in Vietnam power firm
A total of 336 investors had registered interest in only 2.8 percent of the company's stake on offer.
Vietnam sets up $220 bln committee to boost privatization
The country is stepping up its game in divesting hundreds of state-owned companies.
February 06, 2018 | 08:49 am GMT+7
Vietnam raises $57.7 mln in lackluster rubber group IPO
Investors largely shunned the offering, with less than a quarter of available shares finding buyers.
February 05, 2018 | 10:45 am GMT+7
Vietnam plans minor stake sale in country's third largest beer firm
The government is negotiating the deal with Carlsberg, but wants to retain a majority stake to hold veto power.
February 01, 2018 | 05:14 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s largest state-owned shipping firm to be privatized in 2018
Up to 35 percent of Vinalines’ charter capital will be sold to local and foreign investors.
January 28, 2018 | 02:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnam plans to raise $289 mln through IPO in power firm
EVNGENCO3 is valued at over $2.2 billion.
December 28, 2017 | 12:10 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s sole oil refinery operator aims to raise $155 mln from January IPO
Binh Son also plans to offer a 49 percent stake in the refinery to strategic investors.
December 21, 2017 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Thai Bev only bidder seeking to buy $5 billion stake in Vietnam's Sabeco
Thai Bev is keen to acquire Sabeco as part of a strategy to expand outside its home market.
December 17, 2017 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Carlsberg moves closer to Habeco deal in Vietnam
The Danish brewer is now a step towards its priority purchase rights with the Vietnamese goverment.
December 14, 2017 | 10:02 am GMT+7
Vietnam plans to raise over $570 million through IPOs in energy firms
The three share sales are expected within three months, the government said.
December 11, 2017 | 09:50 am GMT+7
Global brewers line up bids for Vietnam's Sabeco sale: sources
The auction of up to 54 percent of Sabeco offers brewers access to a fast-growing market with a youthful population and beer drinking culture.
December 10, 2017 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
After years of delays, Vietnam's privatization plans move up a gear
The country is speeding up its privatization drive as it grapples with a deteriorating fiscal picture.
December 08, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Global giants see Vietnam through beer goggles
Vietnam is also one of the last large beer markets to privatize.
December 02, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
Philippines' San Miguel says looking to bid for Vietnam's Sabeco
Vietnam has said it is open to selling a 54-percent stake in the country's top brewer.
November 29, 2017 | 11:12 am GMT+7
