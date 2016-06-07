VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag privatization SOEs
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam rakes in nearly $200 million from state firm sell-offs

Vietnam divested VND2.1 trillion from state-owned enterprises during the first five months of the year, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, adding ...
 
go to top