Hanoi plans parking restrictions to ease congestion

Private vehicles may be allowed to park only on one side of the road, depending on whether it's an odd or even day.

Minor accident causes severe traffic jam in Hanoi

When a small incident leads to a two-hour tailback, it shows what the city's transport department is up against.

HCMC considers banning private vehicles from city center

Ho Chi Minh City looks into ways to limit private vehicles in the city center to ease congestion.
July 04, 2016 | 03:08 pm GMT+7

Motorcycles in Hanoi to more than double to 11 million by 2025

The number of motorcycles in Vietnam’s capital is expected to rise to 11 million units by 2025, more than double from over the current five million, Hanoi’s director of Department ...
June 30, 2016 | 08:18 am GMT+7

Radical proposal to limit Hanoi's motorcycle traffic

The idea was a part of the draft about modernizing the capital, which was presented at a conference of the Hanoi Municipal Communist Party Committee on June 27.
June 28, 2016 | 07:56 am GMT+7
 
