The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
private vehicles
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Hanoi plans parking restrictions to ease congestion
Private vehicles may be allowed to park only on one side of the road, depending on whether it's an odd or even day.
Minor accident causes severe traffic jam in Hanoi
When a small incident leads to a two-hour tailback, it shows what the city's transport department is up against.
HCMC considers banning private vehicles from city center
Ho Chi Minh City looks into ways to limit private vehicles in the city center to ease congestion.
July 04, 2016 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
Motorcycles in Hanoi to more than double to 11 million by 2025
The number of motorcycles in Vietnam’s capital is expected to rise to 11 million units by 2025, more than double from over the current five million, Hanoi’s director of Department ...
June 30, 2016 | 08:18 am GMT+7
Radical proposal to limit Hanoi's motorcycle traffic
The idea was a part of the draft about modernizing the capital, which was presented at a conference of the Hanoi Municipal Communist Party Committee on June 27.
June 28, 2016 | 07:56 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter