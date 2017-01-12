VnExpress International
Da Nang seeks solutions to choking gridlock

Congestion has become a serious problem in the central city due to rapid urbanization and widespread use of private vehicles.

Hanoi motorbike ban unfeasible: traffic safety official

The ban would be impossible due mainly to undeveloped and insufficient public transport.
 
