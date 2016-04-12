VnExpress International
World Bank urges Vietnam to overhaul agriculture sector

"Lead less and facilitate more" was the message directed at the government.

Vietnam mulls pooling farmland to boost productivity: official

Combining small-scale farms could be the key to unlocking the sector's potential.

Vietnam’s rapidly growing retail industry partially offsets economic slowdown

The rising middle class has been attracting foreign retail giants to Vietnam.
August 06, 2016 | 03:25 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City’s private businesses to receive $100-million boost

The southern hub has stepped up efforts to unleash the power of the local business community.
August 03, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7

Vietnam considers slashing corporate tax despite soaring budget deficit

While the government is desperate for measures to ease budget deficit, corporate tax rates might actually fall.
July 07, 2016 | 05:19 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City develops startup ecosystem with $1.3 mln fund

Ho Chi Minh City has earmarked VND30 billion ($1.3 million) for a startup investment fund which is expected to provide local entrepreneurs with the funds they need to develop ...
May 20, 2016 | 03:04 pm GMT+7

Vietnam targets GDP growth of 7 percent over next 5 years

Vietnam expects average economic growth of 6.7 percent – 7 percent in the next five years, said the National Assembly on Tuesday in a resolution on the 2016–2020 socio-economic ...
April 12, 2016 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
 
