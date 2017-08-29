The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Facebook under pressure as US, EU urge probes of data practices
Cambridge Analytica may have improperly gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users.
Facebook suspends data analytics firm that worked for Trump campaign
Trump’s campaign hired Cambridge Analytica in June 2016 and paid it more than $6.2 million.
Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears
Chinese authorities will be able to use their own legal system to ask Apple to hand over iCloud data for Chinese users, legal experts said.
February 25, 2018 | 09:34 am GMT+7
US House passes NSA spying bill after Trump tweets cause confusion
The legislation is the culmination of a years-long debate in Congress on the proper scope of U.S. intelligence collection.
January 12, 2018 | 07:50 am GMT+7
China's Alibaba under fire over use of customer data
Concerns mounted as Alipay customers learnt their data has been used non-consensually.
January 05, 2018 | 05:16 pm GMT+7
Uber's use of encrypted messaging may set legal precedents
It is unclear when Uber began using Wickr, but last year it began paying for a business version that gave it the ability to preserve messages for as long as a year.
December 02, 2017 | 08:41 am GMT+7
Uber CEO says company failed to disclose massive breach in 2016
Uber's chief security officer and his deputy have been ousted because of the mishandling of the breach.
November 22, 2017 | 09:38 am GMT+7
Backing Big Brother: Chinese facial recognition firms appeal to funds
China push for facial recognition technology bolsters start-ups as companies shrug off concerns about privacy rights.
November 15, 2017 | 09:58 am GMT+7
New iPhone brings face recognition (and fears) to the masses
While other devices have offered facial recognition, Apple is the first to pack the technology allowing for a three-dimensional scan into a hand-held phone.
October 29, 2017 | 08:47 am GMT+7
Security flaw prompts fears on Wi-Fi connections
Researcher said the flaw may also allow an attacker 'to inject ransomware or other malware into websites.'
October 17, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
Uber to end post-trip tracking of riders as part of privacy push
The change, which restores users' ability to share location data only while using the app, is expected to be announced on Tuesday and rolled out to Apple Inc iPhone users starting ...
August 29, 2017 | 02:47 pm GMT+7
FBI warns parents of privacy risks associated with internet-connected toys
Such toys may contain parts or capabilities such as microphones, cameras, GPS, data storage and speech recognition that may disclose personal information.
July 18, 2017 | 08:12 am GMT+7
Want a mobile subscription in Vietnam? Say cheese for the camera
The millions of spam messages sent every day have forced the government to take action.
June 18, 2017 | 04:30 pm GMT+7
Trump signs repeal of US broadband privacy rules
Internet providers will be able to use geolocation, financial, health and children's information for advertising, given consumer consent.
April 04, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7
Yahoo is sued for gross negligence over unprecedented hacking
Names, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and encrypted passwords of its users had been compromised in late 2014.
September 24, 2016 | 07:53 am GMT+7
