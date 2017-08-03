VnExpress International
Tag prisons
Police under investigation after suspect dies in custody in central Vietnam

Five officers have been suspended after the drug trafficking suspect died from multiple injuries.

Vietnam suspends prison staff in wake of death row breakout

The two inmates spent months digging their way out with the guards apparently oblivious.

Convicted murderer stabs wife to death during conjugal visit at Vietnam prison

 The jealous inmate suspected that his wife was having an affair.
August 03, 2017
 
