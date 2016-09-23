VnExpress International
Death row inmates stage jail-break in Hanoi

Police are tracking down the two men who escaped four days ago.

Vietnam to free prisoners under amnesty before Tet

4,000 inmates will be freed before the country's biggest holiday.

Vietnam may allow conjugal visits to make prisons more humane

The Ministry of Public Security is drafting a rule allowing inmates to meet their spouses in private rooms.
October 29, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7

DNA tests confirm father in Vietnam's shocking deathrow pregnancy case

The inmate is believed to impregnate herself  with semen sold to her in a plastic bag.
September 23, 2016 | 11:21 am GMT+7
 
