Death row inmates stage jail-break in Hanoi
Police are tracking down the two men who escaped four days ago.
Vietnam to free prisoners under amnesty before Tet
4,000 inmates will be freed before the country's biggest holiday.
Vietnam may allow conjugal visits to make prisons more humane
The Ministry of Public Security is drafting a rule allowing inmates to meet their spouses in private rooms.
October 29, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
DNA tests confirm father in Vietnam's shocking deathrow pregnancy case
The inmate is believed to impregnate herself with semen sold to her in a plastic bag.
September 23, 2016 | 11:21 am GMT+7