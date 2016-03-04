VnExpress International
Princess Cristina
Spain's Princess Cristina takes stand in tax evasion trial

Spain's Princess Cristina, the country's first royal to face criminal charges since the monarchy's 1975 restoration, on Thursday took the stand in a ...
 
