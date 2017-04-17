VnExpress International
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan to invite public to wedding celebrations

Over 2,500 members of the public will be invited to the royal wedding.

Britain's Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle

The marriage is due to take place in the spring of 2018.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first official outing at Invictus Games

'We're two people who are really happy and in love.' 
September 26, 2017 | 08:52 am GMT+7

Prince Harry suffered 'total chaos' over Diana's death

The prince had spent years trying to ignore his emotions following his mother's death when he was just 12.
April 17, 2017 | 09:24 am GMT+7
 
