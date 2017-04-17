The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan to invite public to wedding celebrations
Over 2,500 members of the public will be invited to the royal wedding.
Britain's Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle
The marriage is due to take place in the spring of 2018.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first official outing at Invictus Games
'We're two people who are really happy and in love.'
September 26, 2017 | 08:52 am GMT+7
Prince Harry suffered 'total chaos' over Diana's death
The prince had spent years trying to ignore his emotions following his mother's death when he was just 12.
April 17, 2017 | 09:24 am GMT+7