New government to confront mountain of economic challenges

Public debt, state budget management and low domestic competitiveness are just some of the challenges facing the new government.

Prime Minister Dung made a farewell speech in his last government meeting

On March 26, Nguyen Tan Dung chaired the regular Government meeting which is his last official session in the ...
 
