The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Prime Minister
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese PM says first-quarter growth of 7.41 pct likely
Vietnam’s growth is often lower in the first quarter than the rest of the year due to a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
Vietnamese PM pushes for mass production of vaccines
Infectious diseases could run riot without an adequate supply of inoculations.
PM Lee's health scare exposes Singapore's leadership uncertainty
'It is a concern that we are quite late in putting in place the fourth-generation leadership.'
August 23, 2016 | 08:33 am GMT+7
Cambodia's military investigates 'coup' plot against Hun Sen
The investigation centers on a man who announced plans to topple Hun Sen in Facebook and YouTube videos and called on others to join his cause.
July 20, 2016 | 04:05 pm GMT+7
May to take over as British PM with mammoth task of delivering Brexit
Theresa May will take over the job of British prime minister from David Cameron on Wednesday.
July 13, 2016 | 04:43 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City eyes public gold stashes to develop infrastructure
Will hoarders be tempted to swap their yellow metal for government bonds?
July 08, 2016 | 02:04 pm GMT+7
Vietnam targets 90 pct health insurance coverage by 2020
Vietnam has set out a new goal in welfare development, aiming for 90 percent of the population to have health insurance by 2020, according to the government portal.
June 04, 2016 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
Prime Minister attends G7 Summit in Japan
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is heading to Japan to attend the outreach meeting of the G7 Summit from May 26 to May 28 on the invitation of his counterpart Shinzo Abe.
May 26, 2016 | 11:28 am GMT+7
Challenge to Australia's Senate voting reforms in boost for PM Turnbull
Australia's High Court rejected a challenge to reforms to Senate voting on Friday in a boost for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ahead of elections on July 2.
May 13, 2016 | 09:07 am GMT+7
Indian PM releases his degrees in 'fake graduation' row
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced on Monday to produce his college degrees, days after bitter political rivals accused him of lying about graduating from university.
May 10, 2016 | 08:39 am GMT+7
Vietnam too slow to act on mass fish deaths: Government office
Government office chief Mai Tien Dung has said that Vietnam has been too slow to respond to the unprecedented mass fish deaths that have plagued central coastal regions in recent ...
May 06, 2016 | 04:58 pm GMT+7
PM: “No cover ups allowed when investigating mass fish deaths”
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting today: “whoever is behind [the mass fish deaths] has to be brought to light, there must be no cover ups.”
May 01, 2016 | 07:42 pm GMT+7
PM proposes support measures for businesses; says no criminalization of economic relations
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc proposed specific solutions to support businesses after hearing numerous petitions from over 1,000 attendees during a meeting with the business ...
April 30, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
Prime Minister wants GDP at 6.7 percent this year
Vietnam’s annual economic growth rate this year must reach the target of 6.7 percent, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Thursday in a meeting with the Ministry of Investment ...
April 22, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s new PM to participate at G7 Summit in Japan
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc confirmed he will attend the G7 Summit in Japan late this May during a reception hosted by Japanese Ambassador Fukuda Hiroshi, according to Vietnam ...
April 11, 2016 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter