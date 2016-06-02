VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Prime Minister Phuc
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Bilateral trade with Thailand expected to reach $20 billion by 2020

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said June 14 he hopes bilateral trade with Thailand will rise to $20 billion by 2020, nearly double from ...

Vietnam targets 6.8 percent GDP growth next year

The Vietnamese government has announced a plan to achieve 6.8 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2017, ...
 
go to top