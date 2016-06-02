The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Prime Minister Phuc
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Bilateral trade with Thailand expected to reach $20 billion by 2020
Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said June 14 he hopes bilateral trade with Thailand will rise to $20 billion by 2020, nearly double from ...
Vietnam targets 6.8 percent GDP growth next year
The Vietnamese government has announced a plan to achieve 6.8 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2017, ...
Get Newsletter