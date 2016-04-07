The most read Vietnamese newspaper
First Vietnamese bank opens representative office in Russia
State-run Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) has set up a representative office in Moscow, becoming the first Vietnamese bank to ...
Vietnam’s PM to make first foreign visit to Russia next week
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will make his first foreign visit to Russia from May 16-20, Vietnam’s Foreign ...
Clock ticking for directions on new laws on investment and enterprises
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and government officials on Monday undertook a review of the implementation of the Law on Enterprise and Law on Investment, stating that some ...
April 25, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7
PM to chair first business meeting with thousands companies nationwide
The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 29 will be attended by the private sector, equitized SOEs and government officials, according to a government ...
April 23, 2016 | 08:02 am GMT+7
PM tells ministry to push for high GDP after low first quarter growth
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Thursday said the government will not allow the country’s economic growth to decline this year.
April 21, 2016 | 12:21 pm GMT+7
New PM to meet private sector in bid to remove business hurdles
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc plans to hold his first meeting with private businesses later this month as part of his agenda to clear barriers facing enterprises and improve ...
April 19, 2016 | 06:45 pm GMT+7
New prime minister appoints vice minister of defense
Newly elected Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has appointed Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Commander of Military Region 1, to vice minister of national defense, a government ...
April 13, 2016 | 06:04 pm GMT+7
New Vietnam PM praises G7 statement, discusses East Sea issue with U.K. foreign secretary
Vietnam’s newly elected Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has spoken highly of the G7 statement referring to the East Sea and asked the United Kingdom to speak more on the issue.
April 12, 2016 | 04:14 pm GMT+7
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's first day in office
On his first day as Vietnam's new prime minister today, Nguyen Xuan Phuc was surrounded by flowers and greetings.
April 07, 2016 | 04:33 pm GMT+7
