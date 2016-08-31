VnExpress International
Vietnam province to revive forest to save last members of rare monkey species

A group of 100 critically endangered doucs has shrunk to 20 since their habitat was destroyed.

Court upholds Vietnamese poacher's jail term for killing endangered 'costumed apes'

The poachers sneaked into a nature reserve in 2015 with over 100 traps baited to catch wild animals.

Meet Vietnam's endangered primates

Poaching and habitat loss have pushed many primate species to the brink of extinction.
December 15, 2016 | 01:28 pm GMT+7

Suspected Vietnam poachers probed over 9 dead primates

The men could face up to seven years in jail and a fine of VND100 million ($4,480).
August 31, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
 
