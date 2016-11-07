The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Prices of rice dip in Asia as demand eases for India variety, Vietnam harvests peak
Demand from African and Asian buyers remained weak, even at the lower price.
Oil rises to mid-2015 high in strongest year opening since 2014
It was the first time since January 2014 that both crude oil benchmarks opened the year above $60 per barrel.
Vietnam makes power price hike ahead of year-end production rush
Power monopoly EVN is the country's biggest debtor and often claims losses when it wants to raise prices.
December 01, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7
Vietnam gives power monopoly the power to hike prices
Depending on cost changes, EVN will be allowed to raise prices by up to 10 percent every six months without seeking gov't approval.
August 01, 2017 | 10:34 am GMT+7
Vietnam ministry proposes penalties for overcharging of airport services
There's nothing like paying $5 for a bowl of pho to leave a bad taste in your mouth.
May 29, 2017 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese robusta coffee prices fall to four-month low, trade at standstill
This slump follows the country's coffee exports in the first half of the 2016/2017 season hitting a three-year high.
April 25, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's March coffee exports dip but global prices may ease on ample stocks
An early thirst for coffee among importing nations this year is filtering down to exporters.
April 10, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese airlines battle over air fare floor price proposal
The Transport Ministry says it will study the proposal carefully before making a final decision.
April 04, 2017 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Firming prices may sink Vietnam's robusta shipments despite Fed rate hike
Vietnam's coffee prices have risen 11 percent so far in the 2016/2017 crop year.
March 16, 2017 | 03:19 pm GMT+7
Gasoline prices hit year-high in Vietnam
This is the 13th time fuel costs have gone up this year, compared to 10 price cuts.
December 20, 2016 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s state power giant reports $32 million loss, blames stronger yen
Power prices could go up but economists say forex changes should not be an excuse.
November 07, 2016 | 01:32 pm GMT+7
Consumers shy away from seafood despite diving prices
Efforts by authorities, traders and fishermen to prove that seafood is still safe have failed to convince consumers in areas hit by mass fish deaths, who are still avoiding ...
May 04, 2016 | 05:26 pm GMT+7
