Social media regulation - new communications minister's priority

"Finding a suitable regulatory framework to turn social media into a useful tool is my top priority for this term," said newly appointed Minister of ...

Draft media law to outline prohibited acts

The proposed update to laws governing Vietnam's media would increases the number of prohibited acts to the media ...
 
